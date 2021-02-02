42 new cases of COVID in Ho. Co, no new deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,567 new cases of COVID statewide and 65 new deaths.
Of those, 42 cases and no new deaths were in Howard County. Now, 8,640 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 153 have died.
Hospitalizations statewide rose slightly to 1,624, up from 1,594 the day prior.
The percentage of Hoosiers in ICU beds continues to dip slightly. As of yesterday, 16.2 percent of the state's 2,145 ICU beds were in use for COVID patients, down from 17.4 percent the day prior. That percentage reached a high of 45.7 percent at the end of November.
Ventilator usage also is dipping slowly. As of yesterday, 7.1 percent of the state's 2,798 ventilators were in use for COVID patients, down from 7.2 percent the day prior. That percentage neared 15 at the end of November and beginning of December.
The statewide all-tests positivity rate is 8.1 percent (9 percent in Howard County), and the unique individuals positivity rate is 16.3 percent (16.2 percent in Howard County).
In total, nearly 630,000 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and more than 7 million COVID tests have been administered.
More than 9,600 Hoosiers have died from the virus.