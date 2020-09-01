40 new cases of COVID-19 reported since Friday

An average of 10 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Howard County since Friday, as cases have risen from 1,046 Friday to 1,086 today.
In addition, Howard County had its first death reported in 27 days last Friday, bringing the total number of COVID deaths locally to 62. Previously, the last reported death was on Aug. 1.
Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 721 new cases of the virus and 16 new deaths. Now, 94,891 Hoosiers have tested positive, and 3,093 have died from the virus. Another 219 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.
Statewide, and in Howard County, ages 20 to 29 make up the majority of positive cases, accounting for 19.7 percent statewide and 16.8 percent in Howard County.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, which has been tracking COVID-19 data trends in Indiana, ICU admissions are trending upward statewide. Positive tests and emergency visits are trending downward, while trend data for hospital admissions and deaths was inconclusive.
Howard County, on the other hand, is one of 11 Indiana counties trending upward in positive cases. Emergency room visits, hospitalizations, and ICU admissions are trending downward, while trend data for deaths was inconclusive.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 79.5 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.