40 new cases of COVID, 1 new death in Ho. Co.

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 4,347 new cases of COVID-19 and 129 new deaths.
Of those, 40 cases and one death were in Howard County, bringing the total to 5,432 residents to test positive and 89 who have died. Now, 10 people have died from the virus this month. In all of November, there were 11 deaths from COVID.
Howard County's seven-day all tests positivity rate is 10 percent, which will move Howard County from "yellow" to "orange" on the state's color-coded metrics map that's updated every Wednesday. Last Wednesday, the county's positivity rate was 8.8 percent.
Today, 23.9 percent of the state's 2,154 ICU beds were available, while 42.3 percent were in use for COVID patients. Of the state's 2,807 ventilators, 69.9 percent were available, while 14.4 percent were in use for COVID patients.
As of yesterday, 3,229 Hoosiers were hospitalized with the virus, up from 3,072 the day prior.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, which has been tracking COVID-19 data trends in Indiana based on seven-day rolling averages, hospital admissions and ICU admissions were trending upward.
Of the 434,642 Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus, 74.9 percent have recovered, according to the Regenstrief Institute.