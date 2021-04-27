4 new cases of COVID, 1 new death in county

Four more Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and another has died from the virus, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Now, 9,748 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 213 have died from it.
Statewide, ISDH reported 867 new cases and 13 new deaths.
Hospitalizations statewide jumped yesterday to 955, up from 893 the day prior. Further, 194 Hoosiers were in an ICU for the virus, up from 173 the day prior, and 81 were on ventilators for the virus, the same as the day prior.
Last week, 14 Howard County residents visited an emergency room for COVID, down from 27 the week prior. Four were hospitalized with the virus last week, down from six the week prior, and two were admitted to an ICU, down from four the week prior.
The statewide all-tests positivity rate is 4.6 percent, while Howard County's is 5.6 percent.