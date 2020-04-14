37 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Indiana; cases increase by 291

The Indiana State Department of Health reported today 37 new deaths due to COVID-19, along with 291 additional cases for a total of 8,527.
ISDH reported 50 cases of COVID-19 in Howard County, though Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman noted Sunday that there were 55. Eighteen additional Howard County residents were tested.
ISDH also released new data in regards to intensive care beds, ventilators, and demographics. Indiana has 2,940 ICU beds, and 46.3 percent are available. Currently, 24.7 percent of the beds are in use for COVID-19 patients.
In regards to ventilators, Indiana has 2,872, and 74.5 percent are available. Only 14.9 percent are in use for COVID-19 patients.
Deaths continue to occur in people ages 80 and older the most, accounting for 37.7 percent of deaths, followed by ages 70 to 79 at 29.2 percent. Of those deaths, 85.1 percent have been Caucasian, followed by African American with 9.8 percent.
Marion County continues to have the most cases and deaths with 3,063 and 141, respectively, including 18 new deaths.