34 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Howard County

Indiana State Department of Health reported today 34 new cases of COVID-19 in Howard County, making it the single largest jump to date.
Howard County now has had 117 cases and five deaths, with the last death being reported on April 24.
Statewide, 617 new cases were confirmed, bringing the state total to 15,012. Twenty-eight deaths were newly-reported, for a total of 813 Hoosier deaths. Eighty-eight of those deaths were "presumptive positive" deaths.
In total, 81,708 Hoosiers have been tested for COVID-19, up from yesterday's reported 79,774. Of those tested, 18.4 percent of tests have come back positive. In Howard County, 624 residents have been tested with a 18.8 percent positive rate.
Cass County, neighboring Howard County, continues to see a jump in cases. The county has the highest per capita rate of COVID-19 cases in the state, at 156 cases per 10,000 residents. Cass County now has 586 cases, and 707 of its residents have been tested.
Last week, additional statistics were released by the ISDH on COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state. Out of the total number of patients who have tested positive in Indiana, 9,402 cases were analyzed.
The study found that 2,580, or 27 percent, of those patients were hospitalized. Eighty percent of those hospitalized patients since have been discharged from the hospital. Six percent likely are still hospitalized, and 14 percent of those hospitalized were known to have died.
Of the 9,402 patients, 539, or 6 percent, have been admitted to an intensive care unit.