34 more Ho. Co. residents test positive for COVID since Friday

The latest data from the Indiana State Department of Health today showed that 34 more Howard County residents had tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday.

On Friday, 948 residents had tested positive for the virus. Now, that number has risen to 982.

However, the local death count from COVID-19 was reduced from 65 to 61 by ISDH as the state continues to investigate deaths. Now, the last local death from COVID was said to be on June 28.

In addition, on Monday, ISDH reported 603 new cases of the virus statewide and six new deaths. Now, 81,006 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 2,926 have died. An additional 209 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

Of the cases statewide, 8.2 percent, or 6,664, have been residents of long-term care facilities. Of the deaths statewide, 59.9 percent, or 1,753, have been residents of long-term care facilities.

Now, 914,633 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus, and 1,175,330 tests have been administered. In Howard County, 11,505 people have been tested. The seven-day positivity rate of 7.6 percent on Friday rose to 8.1 percent on Monday. The seven-day positivity rate in Howard County decreased from 8.1 percent Friday to 6.7 percent Monday.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, an agency that has been tracking COVID-19 data trends in Indiana, approximately 75.7 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.

The latest data from the Regenstrief Institute, which is based on seven-day rolling averages, indicated that, statewide, positive tests and deaths were trending downward, while data for emergency room visits, hospital admissions, and ICU admissions was inconclusive.

Howard County was shown to be trending downward in all categories except deaths. Data for deaths locally was inconclusive. However, local emergency room visits may be heading for an upward trend, as the Regenstrief Institute marked that category with an “early warning” designation, which indicates that one or more daily counts in the most recent three-days exceeds the seven-day average preceding the three days.