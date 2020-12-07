311 more cases of COVID, 2 new deaths since Friday

Since Friday, 311 more Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, while two more have died.
Now, 4,616 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 82 have died. Just over half of the deaths locally (52.4 percent) have been among those age 80 and older.
Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 5,700 new cases of the virus and 42 new deaths.
Currently, 22.1 percent of the state's 2,190 ICU beds are available, up slightly from Friday when 20.5 percent were available. Of the state's 2,799 ventilators, 70 percent are available, down slightly from Friday when 70.3 percent were available.
As of yesterday, 3,214 Hoosiers were hospitalized with the virus. On Nov. 30, that number was at an all-time high at 3,460.
Indiana remains at No. 9 in the nation for the average number of cases of COVID-19 reported in the last seven days, which is at 6,909. California tops the list with an average of 21,777 cases per day, followed by Texas, Illinois, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Michigan.