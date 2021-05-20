31 new cases of COVID reported in county

Thirty-one more Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Now, 10,046 residents have tested positive for the virus.
Statewide, the ISDH reported 929 new cases and eight new deaths. No new deaths were in Howard County.
As of yesterday, hospitalizations for the virus were at 841, down from 850 the day prior. 187 Hoosiers were in an ICU for the virus, down from 194 the day prior, and 75 were on ventilators, down from 78 the day prior.
There were no new confirmed cases of MIS-C, which sit at 89.
More variants of the virus were detected, for a total of 2,660 cases, up from 2,497 yesterday.
In Howard County, 25,447 residents are fully-vaccinated, and 26,402 have received a first dose of a vaccine. These numbers are up from 23,269 and 25,689, respectively, from last Wednesday.