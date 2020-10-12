31 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Howard County since Friday

Indiana continued to see record-numbers of COVID-19 cases being reported over the weekend.

From Saturday through Monday, 5,105 new cases were reported, with 31 of those in Howard County.

Now, 1,493 Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and 65 have died. The last reported local death was on Oct. 5.

On Saturday, 1,945 new cases were reported, an all-time daily high, followed by 1,579 cases on Sunday and 1,581 on Monday. Thirty-four new deaths were reported over those days.

Statewide, 136,555 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 3,568 have died. An additional 227 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

The statewide seven-day positivity rate for all tests is 5.3 percent (4.5 percent in Howard County) and 9.4 percent for unique tests (8.2 percent in Howard County).

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

In total, 2,357,865 tests have been administered, and 1,495,852 Hoosiers have been tested. In Howard County, 18,119 residents have been tested.

Trend data

According to the Regenstrief Institute, which has been tracking COVID-19 trend data in Indiana, the state is trending upward in three of five categories: positive tests, emergency room visits, and hospitalizations. The state is trending downward in deaths. Trend data for ICU admissions was inconclusive.

Howard County, however, was trending downward in all categories, though the categories of ICU admissions and emergency room visits were marked with early warnings, indicating a possible rise.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 83.2 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.

Visit kokomoperspective.com for daily COVID-19 updates.