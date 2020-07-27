31 more cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend

Thirty-one more Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health, marking a continued surge in local cases.
This number brings the total to 751 residents who have tested positive for the virus locally.
Statewide, numbers also continue to increase with around 1,800 more cases of the virus being reported statewide over the weekend.
Now, 62,907 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 2,709 have died. An additional 197 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.
In Howard County, 63 people have died. The last reported death was on July 22. Of those deaths, just over 60 percent of them have been in ages 80 and older.
Locally, 8,294 people have been tested for the virus with a 9.1 percent positive rate.
Across the state, 707,791 people have been tested, for a positive rate of 8.9 percent.
The majority of those testing positive in Howard County are ages 20 to 29 and ages 50 to 59, both making up 15.8 percent of positive cases.