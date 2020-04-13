308 new cases of COVID-19 reported in state, representing a drop

The Indiana State Department of Health reported today 308 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 8,236. This the first day fewer than 400 cases were reported since April 3 when 398 new cases were reported.
ISDH reported 50 cases of COVID-19 in Howard County, though Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman noted yesterday that there were 55.
Since yesterday, seven new deaths were reported, and 2,055 additional Hoosiers were tested. In Howard County, 364 residents have been tested.
ISDH also released new data in regards to intensive care beds, ventilators, and demographics. Indiana has 2,940 ICU beds, and 44 percent are available. Currently, 25 percent of the beds are in use for COVID-19 patients.
In regards to ventilators, Indiana has 2,872, and 73 percent are available. Only 16 percent are in use for COVID-19 patients.
Deaths continue to occur in people ages 80 and older the most, accounting for 38.6 percent of deaths, followed by ages 70 to 79 at 29.1 percent. Of those deaths, 85.1 percent have been Caucasian, followed by African American with 9.8 percent.
Marion County continues to have the most cases and deaths with 3,012 and 123, respectively. No new deaths were reported in Marion County since yesterday.