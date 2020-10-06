30 new COVID-19 deaths, nearly 1,000 cases reported today

The Indiana State Department of Heath reported 30 new COVID-19 deaths today, reflecting highs not seen since May. The deaths took place from Aug. 25 to Sept. 5.

None of the newly-reported deaths were in Howard County, which has had 64 residents die from the virus. Per capita, Tipton County has had the highest number of deaths at 151.8 per 100,000 residents.

Now, 3,484 Hoosiers have died from the virus, and an additional 227 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

In addition, the ISDH reported 990 new cases of the virus, nine of which were in Howard County. In total, 126,946 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, including 1,427 in Howard County.

The majority of people testing positive statewide are those ages 20 to 29, accounting for 20.5 percent of cases. That's followed by ages 40 to 49 with 14.8 percent of the cases and ages 30 to 39 with 14.6 percent of the cases. Those ages 80 and older account for only 5.8 percent of the cases statewide. That percentage is higher in Howard County at 11.1 percent.

Currently, 332 Hoosiers are in an ICU for COVID-19, and 104 are on ventilators for COVID-19. 817 ICU beds remain open, along with 2,329 ventilators.

Trend data

According to the Regenstrief Institute, which has been tracking COVID-19 trend data in Indiana, the state is trending upward in four of five categories. Those are positive tests, emergency room visits, hospital admissions, and ICU admissions. It was trending downward in deaths.

However County, however, is trending downward in all categories.

The Regenstrief Institute also reports 83.6 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.