3 new COVID deaths, 42 new cases in Ho. Co.

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported an additional three COVID deaths in Howard County, along with 42 new positive cases.

This marks 11 COVID deaths this year.

Now, 7,562 people have tested positive for the virus, and 134 have died.

Statewide, ISDH reported 88 new deaths and 3,191 new cases for a total of 8,731 Hoosier deaths and 570,477 to test positive.

Hospitalizations

As of yesterday, 2,515 Hoosiers were hospitalized with the virus, down from 2,537 the day prior. That’s the lowest it’s been since Nov. 9. Afterward, hospitalizations spiked and remained over 3,000 for Nov. 17 to Dec. 18 before rising and falling again.

In the spring, the highest number of Hoosiers hospitalized at once was 1,799 on April 13.

Currently, 26.3 percent of the state's 2,134 ICU beds are available, while 25.9 percent are in use for COVID patients. Of the state's 2,800 ventilators, 73.1 percent are available, while 10.5 percent are in use for COVID patients.