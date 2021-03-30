3 new cases of COVID in county

Howard County recorded only three new cases of COVID today, the lowest since Feb. 28 when two cases were reported. There were no new deaths locally.
Now, 9,399 residents have tested positive, and 209 have died from the virus.
Statewide, 757 more cases were reported, along with 10 new deaths. The statewide seven-day all tests positivity rate is 3.7 percent, while Howard County's is 4.8 percent.
Currently, 621 Hoosiers are hospitalized with the virus, down from 655 yesterday. 111 Hoosiers are in an ICU for the virus, down from 113 yesterday, and 50 people are on ventilators for the virus, down from 56 yesterday.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, the state is trending upward in positive tests, hospital admissions, and ICU admissions. It's trending downward in deaths and emergency room visits.
Howard County specifically is trending upward in positive cases but trending downward in emergency room visits, hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and deaths.