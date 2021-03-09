3 new cases of COVID, 1 new death

Three more Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID, and one more has died from the virus.
Now, 9,137 residents have tested positive, and 204 have died.
Statewide, the Indiana State Department of Health today reported 593 new cases and 22 new deaths.
Hospitalizations continue to drop with 628 Hoosiers hospitalized with the virus currently, down from 635 yesterday. The lowest all-time count was 595 on June 26.
Currently, 100 Hoosiers are in an ICU for the virus, down from 105 yesterday, and 45 are on ventilators for COVID, down from 50 yesterday. That amounts to 1.7 percent of the state's ventilators that are in use for COVID patients.