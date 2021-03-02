3 new cases of COVID, 1 new death reported

Three more Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID, and one more has died from it, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Now, 9,059 residents have tested positive, and 198 have died from it. The latest death occurred on Feb. 26. For all of February, there were 13 local COVID deaths.
Statewide the ISDH reported 582 new cases of the virus and 31 new deaths. Now, more than 662,000 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and more than 12,000 have died from it.
As of yesterday, 765 Hoosiers were hospitalized with the virus, up from 763 the day prior. There are 122 Hoosiers in an ICU for COVID, down from 124 yesterday and 64 Hoosiers on ventilators for COVID, down from 67 yesterday.