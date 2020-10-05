3,336 more cases of COVID-19 reported statewide since Friday

Since Friday, 3,336 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19, and 25 more have died. Of the cases, 32 were in Howard County. No new deaths were reported locally.

Now, 125,976 people statewide have tested positive the virus, and 3,454 have died. An additional 227 people have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

In Howard County, 1,417 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and 64 have died. The last reported death was on Sept. 26.

Statewide, the seven-day all tests positivity rate is 4.8 percent (5.9 percent in Howard County), and the seven-day unique individuals positivity rate is 8.5 percent (5.6 percent in Howard County).

In Howard County, 17,275 people have been tested for the virus.

Trend data

According to the Regenstrief Institute, which has been tracking COVID-19 trend data in Indiana, emergency room visits and ICU admissions were trending upward statewide. Positive tests were trending downward, while trend data for hospital admissions and deaths was inconclusive.

Howard County, however, was trending downward in every category.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 83.6 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus has recovered.