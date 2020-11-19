290 more Howard County residents test positive for COVID

Howard County set a new record today with 290 new cases of COVID-19 being reported.

Previously, the highest number of new cases reported in a day was 83 on Nov. 16. Now, 2,892 residents have tested positive for the virus, bringing the seven-day all tests positivity rate to 7.8 percent and the seven-day unique individuals positivity rate to 16.8 percent.

There were no new deaths in Howard County. 73 residents have died from the virus.

Of the positive cases locally, 17.2 percent are among those ages 20 to 29, and 15.5 percent are among ages 30 to 39 and also ages 50 to 59.

The majority of those being tested locally are ages 0 to 19 at 17.5 percent and ages 20 to 29 at 17.3 percent, followed by ages 30 to 39 accounting for 13.7 percent of tests.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

More women than men (55.6 percent) have been tested.

As cases surge, so have the number of hospitalizations and ICU admissions. As of today, only 15 percent of the 160 ICU beds in Region 6, which includes Howard County, are available. 55.6 percent are in use for COVID patients, while 29.4 percent are in use for non-COVID patients.

Statewide, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 7,420 new cases of the virus today and 59 new deaths.

The latest hospital census showed that, as of yesterday, 3,063 Hoosiers were hospitalized with the virus, up from 3,040 the day prior and the highest hospitalization rate to date.

Among all of the state's 2,171 ICU beds, 21.3 percent are available.

The statewide positivity rates now sit at 12.1 percent for the seven-day all tests positivity rate and 23.6 percent for the seven-day unique individuals positivity rate.