29 percent of Ho. Co. residents have received at least first dose of COVID vaccine

Nearly one-third of Howard County residents now have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, 13,759 residents have received one dose, while 9,785 people are fully vaccinated, making up 29 percent of the population.

The vaccination rate increased about 5 percent, the biggest increase yet, since last Wednesday when 24 percent of the population had received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

This rate is slightly behind the state's rate. Statewide, 33 percent of the population has received at least done of a COVID vaccine.

Metrics map

The Indiana State Department of Health today updated its color-coded metrics map that aims to track community spread of the virus.

Howard County remained "blue," though its number of weekly cases and positivity rate both nearly doubled from last week. Most Indiana counties scored "blue," while 27 counties were "yellow." No counties were "orange" or "red."

The overall score is based on each county's number of weekly cases per 100,000 residents and its positivity rate.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

In the category of weekly cases per 100,000 residents, Howard County was "yellow," the same as last week. "Yellow" represents 10 to 99 new cases per 100,000 residents. Howard County had 93, up from 50 last week.

Most counties were "yellow" in this category. Two were "blue," 16 were "orange," and one was "red," Blackford County.

In the category of seven-day all tests positivity rate, Howard County was "blue," the same as last week, along with most Indiana counties. "Blue" represents a positivity rate of less than 5 percent. Howard County's was 4.16, up from 2.39 percent last week.

The remaining 21 counties were "yellow" in this category.

Daily update

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 919 new cases and 16 new deaths. Of those, 16 new cases and no new deaths were in Howard County. Now, 9,237 residents have tested positive, and 207 have died.

Currently, 609 Hoosiers are hospitalized with COVID, down from 619 yesterday. Eighty-five Hoosiers are in an ICU for the virus, down from 98 yesterday, and 36 are on ventilators for COVID, down from 42 yesterday.