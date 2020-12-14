289 cases of COVID-19, 0 new deaths since last Friday

Hundreds of Howard County residents tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

As of today, there were 289 new cases of the virus in Howard County since Friday, including 54 cases today, though no new deaths were reported. Now, 5,394 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 88 have died from it.

So far month, there have been nine deaths. In all of November, there were 11.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, last week 59 Howard County residents visited an emergency room for COVID-19 or symptoms of it, while 22 were hospitalized. Six were admitted to an ICU.

Statewide, cases remain high as well. On Saturday, 7,542 new cases were reported, followed by 6,025 on Sunday. Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 5,050 new cases.

In total, 430,401 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 6,530 have died. An additional 310 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

Today, 23.6 percent of the state’s 2,157 ICU beds were available, while 40.4 percent were in use for COVID patients. Of the state’s 2,805 ventilators, 70.5 percent were available, while 13.7 percent were in use for COVID patients.

More than 3,000 Hoosiers currently are hospitalized with the virus.

The statewide seven-day all tests positivity rate was 12.7 percent, while the seven-day unique individuals positivity rate was 24.8 percent.

Nearly 5 million COVID-19 tests have been administered across the state.