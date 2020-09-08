28 cases of COVID reported over holiday weekend

Twenty-eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Howard County over the holiday weekend.

Cases increased, on average, by about nine per day, rising from 1,131 on Friday to 1,159 today, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Statewide, 2,896 new cases were reported since Friday, bringing the total to 100,780 Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus since testing began. Twenty-nine new deaths were reported over that same period; none were in Howard County. Now, 3,156 Hoosiers have died from the virus, and an additional 224 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

The local seven-day positivity rate for all tests rose slightly from 4.8 percent Friday to 5.1 percent. The seven-day positivity rate for residents being tested for the first time rose to 6.6 percent.

The statewide seven-day positivity rate for all sits at 5.3 percent and 7.3 percent for those being tested for the first time.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Now, 1,559,986 COVID-19 tests have been administered across the state, and 1,150,863 Hoosiers have been tested. In Howard County, 14,213 people have been tested.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, which has been tracking COVID-19 data trends in Indiana, positive tests and emergency room visits are trending downward. Trend data for hospital admission, ICU admissions, and deaths was inconclusive.

Howard County is trending downward in all categories, except deaths, which was inconclusive.

Now, approximately 81.9 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.