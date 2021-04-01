26 new cases of COVID in county

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 1,241 new cases of COVID-19, the highest daily total since Feb. 19, and nine new deaths.
Of those, 26 cases -- the highest daily total since Feb. 9 -- were reported in Howard County and no new deaths. Now, 9,451 Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID, and 209 have died.
Hospitalizations continue to creep up slightly. As of yesterday, 677 Hoosiers were hospitalized with the virus, up from 657 the day before. 121 Hoosiers are in a ICU for COVID, down from 122 yesterday, and 46 are on a ventilator for COVID, down from 50 yesterday.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, the state is trending upward in four of five tracked categories. Those are positive tests, emergency room visits, hospital admissions, and ICU admissions. The state is trending downward in deaths.
Howard County, however, is trending downward in all categories except positive tests. Trend data for the category was inconclusive.
So far this week, four Howard County residents have visited an emergency room for COVID. Three have been hospitalized, and one was admitted to an ICU. There have been no hospital deaths for COVID this week.