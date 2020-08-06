26 cases of COVID-19 reported in Ho. Co. since yesterday

Since yesterday, 26 more Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the fourth-highest daily count for cases of the virus. On April 24 and 25, 34 cases were reported both days, and on May 19, 28 cases were reported. On May 15, 26 cases were reported, tying with today's count.

Statewide, Indiana set a record for the highest number of cases of COVID-19 reported in a day at 1,051. Now, 71,015 Hoosiers have tested positive, with 855 of those in Howard County.

The Indiana State Department of Health also reported six new deaths. Now, 2,811 Hoosiers have died from the virus, and an additional 202 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record. There have been 65 deaths in Howard County.

Across the state, the majority of those testing positive are ages 20 to 29, making up 18.2 percent of all cases. That's followed by ages 40 to 49 (16.1 percent) and ages 30 to 39 (15.8 percent).

In Howard County, a much higher percentage of older residents are testing positive for the virus (15 percent) than at the state level (7.1 percent).

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

According to the ISDH, 32.6 percent of the state's 2,205 ICU beds are available. 13.7 percent are in use for COVID patients, and 53.7 percent are in use for non-COVID patients.

Of the state's 2,912 ventilators, 81.7 percent are available. 2.8 percent are in use for COVID patients, and 15.5 percent are in use for non-COVID patients.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 186 Howard County residents have visited an emergency room for COVID-19, 119 have been hospitalized, and 80 have been admitted to an ICU.

Approximately 75.6 percent of those testing positive are said to have recovered, according to the Regenstrief Institute.

In total, 804,345 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus (1,004,353 tests administered), with 9,766 individuals being tested in Howard County.

The seven-day positivity rate statewide is 7.4 percent and 8.8 percent overall.