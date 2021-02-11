25 new COVID cases, 1 new death in Ho. Co.

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 1,762 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 new deaths.
Of those, 25 cases and one death were in Howard County. Now, 8,888 residents have tested positive, and 175 have died.
Statewide, hospitalizations have reached the lowest numbers since early October with 1,226 Hoosiers hospitalized with the virus.
Currently, 240 Hoosiers are in an ICU for COVID, down from 330 a week ago, and 117 are on ventilators for COVID, down from 176 a week ago.
As of Wednesday, 1,912 Howard County residents were fully vaccinated for COVID-19, and 8,403 had received their first vaccination. Together, that accounts for 12 percent of the population, though only 2 percent is fully vaccinated.