The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 24 new cases of COVID in Howard County, the highest number reported in one day since Feb. 11 when 25 cases were reported.
Statewide, the ISDH reported 701 new cases and 18 new deaths. No new deaths were reported in Howard County. Now, 9,312 Howard County residents have tested positive for the virus, and 208 have died from it.
The statewide all tests positivity rate is 3.3 percent, while Howard County's is 4.6 percent.
Hospitalizations rose slightly from 548 yesterday -- a record low -- to 596 today. The number of Hoosiers in an ICU also rose to 103, up from 96 yesterday, as well as the number of people on ventilators for COVID, at 45, up from 39 yesterday.