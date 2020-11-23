238 cases of COVID added since Friday

Since Friday, 238 more Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. There have been no new deaths.

On Saturday and Sunday, 98 new cases were reported both days, and another 42 cases were added today. Now, 3,255 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 75 have died.

Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 5,606 new cases of COVID and 27 new deaths. On Saturday, 6,983 more cases were added with another 6,255 reported on Sunday.

Now, more than 300,000 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and more than 5,000 have died.

As of yesterday, 3,219 Hoosiers were hospitalized with the virus, up from 3,144 the day prior. Hospitalizations have been climbing since late October.

Of the state's 2,158 ICU beds, 524 are available. 915 are in use for COVID patients, while 719 are in use for non-COVID patients.

Of the state's 2,799 ventilators, 316 ventilators are in use for COVID patients, up from 247 ventilators being in use for COVID patients a week ago. 2,214 ventilators are available.

In Region 6, which includes Howard County and 12 other counties, 29 people are on ventilators. Ninety-seven people in the region are in an ICU for COVID.

From last Monday through today, 44 Howard County residents have visited an emergency room for COVID or symptoms of it, while 20 were hospitalized and 10 were admitted to an ICU. There were three hospital deaths within that time, according to the Regenstrief Institute.

Across the state, the majority of those testing positive are ages 20 to 29, accounting for 19.1 percent of positive tests, with age groups 30 to 39, 40 to 49, and 50 to 59 closely following, each accounting for between 14.5 and 15 percent of positive cases.

Just over half of the deaths statewide, 52 percent, have been in those ages 80 and older, while a quarter of deaths have been in ages 70 to 79.