23 more cases of COVID-19 reported in Howard County

The Indiana State Department of Health reported today 23 more cases of COVID-19 in Howard County, bringing the total to 285.
The increase represents the highest jump in cases since April 26 when 36 cases were reported.
Statewide, 656 new cases were reported, along with 46 new deaths. Now, 27,280 Hoosiers have tested positive, and 1,596 have died from the virus. An additional 145 people have died who were presumed positive for the virus.
Eleven people have died in Howard County, and all deaths have been men. Seven of the deaths were in people age 80 or older.
Across the state, 171,358 Hoosiers have been tested. In Howard County, 1,877 residents have been tested.