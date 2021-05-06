22 new cases of COVID reported in county

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 1,261 new cases of COVID and six new deaths. Of those, 22 cases and no new deaths were reported in Howard County.
Currently, 1669 variant cases have been reported in Indiana, with the most being the B.1.1.7 variant, which originally was identified in the U.S.
Hospitalizations statewide dipped slightly to 991, down from 1,019 the day prior.
As of yesterday, 189 Hoosiers were in an ICU for the virus, down from 199 the day prior, and 95 were on ventilators, up from 89 the day prior.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate is 5 percent, while Howard County's sits at 4.3 percent.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, the state is trending upward in three of five tracked categories: positive tests, emergency room visits, and hospital admissions. Trend data for the other two categories, ICU admissions and hospital deaths, was inconclusive.
Howard County specifically is trending upward in positive tests and emergency room visits but trending downward in hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and hospital deaths.
Since Sunday, 10 Howard County residents have visited an emergency room for COVID or symptoms of it. Two people have been hospitalized, and one has been admitted to an ICU for the virus.