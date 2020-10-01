22 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Howard County

Twenty-two more Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since yesterday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

This marks the biggest jump since Sept. 11 when 27 cases were reported in a day. The largest increases to date were on April 25 and 26 when 34 cases were reported both days. There have only been seven days in which the number of cases reported in a day exceeded 20.

Statewide, 1,171 new cases were reported, along with 13 new deaths. None of those deaths were in Howard County. Now, 121,176 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 3,418 have died. Another 227 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

In Howard County, 1,363 residents have tested positive, and 64 have died. The last reported death was on Sept. 26.

The seven-day positivity rate locally is 5.1 percent for all tests and 7.5 percent for unique individuals. The state averages are 4.3 percent for all tests and 7.3 percent for unique individuals.

In Howard County, 16,835 people have been tested for the virus.

The majority of those testing positive still are ages 20 to 29, accounting for 20.7 percent of all cases statewide. That's followed by ages 40 to 49 with 14.8 percent. Cases among those 80 and older only make up 5.8 percent of cases.

Trend data

According to the Regenstrief Institute, which has been tracking COVID-19 trend data in Indiana, Indiana is trending upward in four of five categories that are tracked: emergency room visits, hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and deaths. Trend data for the remaining category, positive tests, was inconclusive.

Howard County, though, continues to trend downward in deaths, along with ICU admissions, and hospitalizations. Trend data for emergency room visits and positive tests was inconclusive.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 84.5 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.