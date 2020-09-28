21 more cases of COVID-19 reported in Howard County over the weekend

Twenty-one more Howard County residents tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total to 1,326 residents to have tested positive for the virus.

Across the state, 2,915 more Hoosiers tested positive since Friday, including 879 new cases and 11 new deaths today. Now, 118,322 Hoosiers have tested positive, and 3,365 have died. Another 226 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

The majority of cases statewide continues to be in those ages 20 to 29, accounting for 20.7 percent of cases. That’s followed by ages 40 to 49 (14.9 percent) and ages 30 to 39 (14.6 percent).

Just over half of all deaths, 51.1 percent, have been in those ages 80 or older. In Howard County, that percentage is slightly higher at 58.7 percent.

In total, more than 2 million COVID-19 tests have been administered. The state’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests sits at 4.1 percent, a slight increase from last week. In Howard County, that rate is 4.2 percent.

Late this summer, the Indiana State Department of Health began a county metrics system that scores each Indiana county weekly to help track community spread. Counties are scored blue, yellow, orange, or red based on the number of cases reported and the positivity rate.

Last week, more than half of the counties received the best score possible, scoring between 0 and 0.5 and being color-coded as “blue.” Only two Indiana counties scored orange, Pike and Monroe counties, and no counties received a “red” score.

Trend data

According to the Regenstrief Institute, which has been tracking COVID-19 trend data in Indiana, the state is not trending upward in any trend category it tracks.

The state was trending downward in emergency room visits and deaths. Trend data for positive tests, hospital admissions, and ICU admissions was inconclusive.

Howard County also was not trending upward in any category as of Monday. The county was shown to be decreasing in deaths, ICU admissions, and hospital admissions. Trend data for emergency room visits and positive tests was inconclusive.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 83.9 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus have recovered.