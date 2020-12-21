203 new cases of COVID-19, one new death in Ho. Co. since Friday

Since Friday, 203 more Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and one more has died, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Now, 5,997 residents have tested positive, and 102 have died. That's 603 more cases and 14 more deaths since last Monday.
Twenty people locally have died so far this month from the virus. In all of November, there were 11 COVID deaths. Of the new deaths, the Indiana State Department of Health reports one between the ages of 30 and 39.
Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 3,978 new cases of the virus statewide, one of the lowest daily amounts in more than a month, though cases typically are lower after the weekend, along with 31 new deaths.
Over the weekend, the number of Hoosiers hospitalized with the virus dipped below 3,000 for the first time since mid-November and sits at 2,967 as of yesterday.
Of the state's 2,159 ICU beds, 25 percent are available, while 30.8 percent are in use for COVID patients. Of the state's 2,806 ventilators, 71.7 percent are available, while 12.3 percent are in use for COVID patients.
The state's seven-day all tests positivity rate is 12.2 percent, down slightly from 12.7 percent last Monday, and the seven-day unique individuals positivity rate is 24.3 percent, down slightly from 24.8 percent last Monday.
In total, 468,219 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 7,101 have died. Another 337 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.