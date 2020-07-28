2020 Z92.5 Little Black Dress Fundraiser for the Domestic Violence Shelter Cancelled due to COVID-19

Kokomo, IN – In the interest of public health & safety and to assist in limiting the spread of COVID-19 Z92.5, has made the decision to cancel the 2020 Little Black Dress Event on Friday August 28th at the Bel Air in Kokomo.

“Z92.5 has been an amazing partner of the Family Service Association for years, we are incredibly blessed to partner on the Little Black Dress Event. Thanks to the donations of many in Howard and surrounding counties, we have raised nearly $80,000 for the Domestic Violence Shelter. The safety of the public, our clients and our employees is always priority #1.”

The cancellation is in line with Governor Holcomb, the Indiana State Department of Health’s, and the Howard County Board of Commissioners’ directives to limit non-essential gatherings to no more than 250 people. We know that a cancellation is in the best interest of the health and welfare of our employees, listeners, attendees, and business partners.

“This is obviously not what we had in mind for 2020, and we know we are not the only ones who feel this way, but we are practicing what we preach and the safety of the public is always our top priority.”- Jessica Green

All who purchased tickets for this signature fundraising event are encouraged to consider the ticket cost as a donation to the Family Service Association of Howard County’s Domestic Violence Shelter. If you'd like a refund on your ticket, please call Tracy Martino Monday- Friday between 9AM-4PM at 765-457-9313.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“Although the event has been cancelled, Z92.5 in partnership with FSA and our sponsors, have developed ways to continue fundraising for the Domestic Violence Shelter in fun, creative, and safe ways. We encourage everyone to tune in and follow Z92.5 on our social media platforms as we introduce some fun new elements!”- Tami Wallerich

For more information contact:

Tami Wallerich, General Sales Manager tami@z925fm.com

or

Jessica Green, Program/Operations Manager Jessica@z925fm.com

765-453-1212