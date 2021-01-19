2 new COVID deaths, 68 new cases in Ho. Co.

Two more Howard County residents have died from COVID-19, and 68 more have tested positive, according to the Indiana State Department of Health today.
This year, 17 people have died from the virus locally. In total, there have been 140 deaths. The majority, 52.9 percent, have been in those ages 80 and older, while 26.4 percent have been in those ages 70 to 79.
Since the start of the pandemic, 7,982 residents have tested positive for the virus, or nearly 10 percent of Howard County's population. There have been 420 new cases since last Tuesday.
Statewide, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,756 new cases and 126 new deaths. Now, Hoosier deaths top 9,000. Nearly 600,000 people across the state have tested positive.
Indiana's hospitalizations continue to dip, with 2,332 Hoosiers hospitalized with the virus as of yesterday. At the end of November, nearly 3,500 people were hospitalized with COVID or symptoms of it.
Of the state's 2,149 ICU beds, 29.8 percent are available, while 24.4 percent are in use for COVID patients. Of the state's 2,802 ventilators, 75.2 percent are available, while 9.4 percent are in use for COVID patients. The last time less than 10 percent of ventilators were in use for COVID patients was in mid-November.