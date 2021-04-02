Cases of COVID continue to increase statewide.
Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,256 new cases of COVID and 20 new deaths. Of those, 17 cases and two deaths were in Howard County.
Now, 9,468 Howard County residents have tested positive for the virus, and 211 have died.
Hospitalization also have been increasing. As of yesterday, 697 Hoosiers were hospitalized with COVID. That's up from 646 a week ago. In addition, 124 Hoosiers are in an ICU for COVID, up from 111 a week ago, and 42 are on a ventilator for the virus, down from 50 a week ago.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, the state is trending upward in four of five tracked categories: positive tests, emergency room visits, hospital admissions, and ICU admissions. Data for the fifth category, deaths, was inconclusive.
Howard County is trending downward in every category except positive tests; trend data for that category was inconclusive, though it was marked with an asterisk, indicating a potential increase.
On Wednesday, 10 Howard County residents visited an emergency room for COVID, the highest single-day increase in weeks. Fourteen residents have visited an emergency room this week in total for the virus. Four were hospitalized this week, and one has been admitted to ICU.
The state's seven-day all-tests positivity rate is at 4 percent, up from 3.3 percent last week, while Howard County's is 5 percent.