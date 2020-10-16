2,328 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Indiana

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 2,328 new cases of COVID-19, though that total includes approximately 300 cases "whose reporting was delayed due to a technical issue over the past few days."
Of those cases, 16 stemmed from Howard County. Now, 1,530 residents have tested positive for the virus.
In addition, 22 new deaths were reported, though none were in Howard County which has had 66 deaths from COVID-19.
The state's seven-day positivity rate for all tests is 5.8 percent (3.8 percent in Howard County), and the seven-day unique individuals positivity rate is 10.4 percent (7.7 percent in Howard County).
Trend Data
According to the Regenstrief Institute, which has been tracking COVID-19 trend data in Indiana, the state is trending upward in three of five tracked categories: positive tests, emergency room visits, and hospital admissions. Data was inconclusive for ICU admissions and deaths.
Howard County is trending downward in deaths, emergency room visits, and hospitalizations. Trend data for ICU admissions and positive tests was inconclusive.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 80.9 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.