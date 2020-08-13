18 more cases of COVID-19 in Howard County

Eighteen more Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health today.

Now, 938 Howard County residents have tested positive, and 65 have died. The last local death was reported on Aug. 1.

The ISDH also reported 1,046 new cases of the virus and 20 new deaths statewide. Now, 77,565 Hoosiers have tested positive, and 2,898 have died. An additional 207 people have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

The ISDH also now is including new information on its dashboard about cases and deaths from COVID in long-term care facilities. This information will be updated each Wednesday. According to the latest data, there have been 215 new cases of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities and 30 new resident deaths (from July 29 to Aug. 11).

In total, there have been 6,664 positive cases among residents of long-term care facilities and 1,753 deaths, making up approximately 60 percent of all deaths statewide.

Of the deaths in long-term care facilities, 66.3 percent have been age 80 and older, while 21.6 percent have been ages 70 to 79. Just over 12 percent of long-term care facility deaths have been in those younger than age 70.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Statewide, 877,970 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus (10,979 in Howard County) with a seven-day positivity rate of 7.8 percent and a total positivity rate of 8.8 percent. The seven-day positivity rate in Howard County is 8.8 percent.

The majority of positive cases statewide (18.4 percent) are among ages 20 to 21. That's followed by ages 40 to 49 (15.9 percent) and 30 to 39 (15.7 percent). Ten percent of cases are among ages 0 to 19, and age 80 and older make up the fewest positive cases (6.8 percent).

Howard County's demographic breakdown of positive cases is slightly different. While, ages 20 to 29 still make up the most positive cases (16.2 percent), that's followed by ages 50 to 59 (15.7 percent) and age 80 and older (14.1 percent). The fewer cases are among ages 0 to 19 (6.9 percent).

Locally, 200 residents have visited an emergency room for COVID-19 or symptoms of COVID-19, while 125 have been hospitalized and 81 have been admitted to an ICU.

Statewide, approximately 76 percent of Hoosiers testing positive have recovered.