16 new COVID cases, 3 new deaths in Ho. Co.

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 16 new cases of COVID and three new deaths in Howard County.
Statewide, 889 new cases and 40 new deaths were reported.
The statewide positivity rate has dipped to 5 percent, though Howard County's remains higher at 6.7 percent.
Hospitalizations also have dipped to 1,018, the lowest since early October. Currently 201 Hoosiers are in an ICU for COVID, up one from yesterday, and 106 are on ventilators, up three from yesterday.
In total, 8,974 Howard County residents have had COVID, and 186 have died from it.