16 new cases of COVID reported in county

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 1,406 new cases of COVID and 11 new deaths. Of those, 16 cases and no new deaths were reported in Howard County.
As of yesterday, 890 Hoosiers were hospitalized with the virus, down from 913 the day prior. 185 Hoosiers were in an ICU for COVID, the same as the day prior, and 72 were on ventilators, down from 75 the day prior.
The statewide seven-day positivity rate is 4.5 percent, while Howard County's is 5.3 percent.
There have been 214 COVID deaths locally. Just over half of the deaths have been in those age 80 and older.