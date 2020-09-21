16 more residents test positive for COVID-19 since Friday

As of Monday, 16 more Howard County residents had tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the total to 1,277 residents to test positive for the virus.

No new deaths were reported. The last local death was on Sept. 13. Sixty-three Howard County residents have died from the virus.

In total, 15,876 residents have been tested for the virus. The seven-day positivity rate for all tests is 4 percent, and the seven-day positivity rate for unique tests is 5.8 percent. These average fall just under the state averages of 4.1 percent and 6.6 percent, respectively.

Locally, the majority of people testing positive for the virus are those ages 20 to 29, accounting for 16.6 percent of all positive cases. That’s followed by ages 50 to 59, making up 14.9 percent of cases.

Of the deaths locally, 58.7 have been in those age 80 or older, followed by ages 70 to 79 (20.6 percent), ages 60 to 69 (15.9 percent), ages 50 to 59 (3.2 percent), and ages 40 to 49 (1.6 percent).

More men than women have died from the virus in Howard County at 55.6 percent.

Statewide, 112,027 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 3,287 have died. Another 225 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, which has been tracking COVID-19 data trends in Indiana, ICU admissions are trending upward. Positive tests, hospital admissions, and deaths are trending downward, while trend data for emergency room visits was inconclusive.

Howard County is trending downward in positive tests, hospital admissions, ICU admissions, and deaths. Trend data for emergency room visits was inconclusive.

In Howard County, 258 people have visited an emergency room for COVID-19 or symptoms of COVID-19. 159 have been hospitalized, and 111 have been admitted to an ICU. There have been 34 hospital deaths.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 83.9 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.