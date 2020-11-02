Since last Monday, 151 more Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and one more has died.

That’s up from a week prior when 120 new cases and no new deaths were reported.

Now, 1,845 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 68 have died. The majority of people locally testing positive for the virus are those ages 20 to 29, accounting for 16.5 percent of all cases. That’s followed by ages 50 to 59 at 15.9 percent.

Just over half of the deaths in Howard County (55.9 percent) have been among those age 80 and older.

Statewide, around 3,000 cases per day have been reported over the last week. Last Wednesday, the highest number of cases ever was reported at 3,626.

On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 3,080 new cases of the virus and 26 new deaths. Now, 185,185 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 4,150 have died. An additional 240 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

As of Nov. 1, Indiana’s hospital census was at its highest to date with 1,732 Hoosiers hospitalized with the virus or symptoms of it.

Of the state’s 2,164 ICU beds, 24.4 percent were in use for COVID patients as of Monday, and 31.2 percent were available. Of the state’s 2,813 ventilators, 6 percent were in use for COVID patients, and 77.7 percent were available.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, which has been tracking COVID-19 data trends in Indiana, the state is trending upward, based on a series of seven-day moving averages, in three of five categories: positive tests, emergency room visits, and ICU admissions. Trend data was unavailable for hospital admissions, and deaths were trending downward.

Howard County is trending upward in emergency room visits, while it’s trending downward in hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and deaths. Trend data locally was unavailable for positive tests.