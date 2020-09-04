15 new cases of COVID reported in Howard County

Fifteen more Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,131 people to test positive since testing began.

Across the state, the Indiana State Department of Health today reported, 1,044 new cases and 17 new deaths. Now, 97,884 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 3,127 have died. An additional 223 people have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

In Howard County, 62 people have died from COVID-19, according to the ISDH. The last death was on Aug. 28.

The majority of those testing positive in Howard County are ages 20 to 29, accounting for 16.6 percent of all positive cases. That's followed by ages 50 to 59 at 15.3 percent.

The local seven-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.8 percent, which is down slightly from the state's rate of 5.5 percent.

Locally, 13,873 residents have been tested for the virus, up 147 tests from yesterday.

Number of Howard County residents to test positive over last month:

Date New cases Aug. 5 25 Aug. 6 18 Aug. 7 12 Aug. 8 6 Aug. 9 15 Aug. 10 8 Aug. 11 7 Aug. 12 18 Aug. 13 10 Aug. 14 18 Aug. 15 14 Aug. 16 3 Aug. 17 5 Aug. 18 2 Aug. 19 8 Aug. 20 10 Aug. 21 6 Aug. 22 9 Aug. 23 4 Aug. 24 4 Aug. 25 4 Aug. 26 9 Aug. 27 2 Aug. 28 9 Aug. 29 11 Aug. 30 12 Aug. 31 7 Sept. 1 7 Sept. 2 24 Sept. 3 15

According to the Regenstrief Institute, which has been tracking COVID-19 trend data in Indiana, approximately 80.6 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.