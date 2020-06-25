15 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ho. Co.

Cases of COVID-19 have risen by 15 in Howard County since yesterday, bringing the total to 524 cases and 52 deaths.
In Howard County, the majority of people testing positive were age 80 or older, accounting for 19.7 percent of the cases, followed by ages 50 to 59 with 16.8 percent of the cases. All other ages groups (except 0 to 19) have 11 percent or more testing positive for the virus.
The Indiana State Department of Health has data for 50 of the 52 local deaths, and 56 percent were age 80 or older. Twenty percent were between ages 70 and 79, and 18 percent were between ages 60 and 69. Four percent were between ages 50 and 59, and 2 percent were between ages 40 and 49.
Locally, 5,130 people have been tested.
Statewide, the Indiana State Department of Health today reported 523 new cases of the virus and nine new deaths. Now, 43,655 Hoosiers have tested positive, and 2,394 have died. Another 192 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.
In total, 444,252 Hoosiers have been tested.
Of the 2,507 ICU beds available in the state, 276 are in use for COVID-19 patients, and of the state's 2,964 ventilators, 92 are in use with COVID-19 patients.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 77.1 percent of Hoosiers testing positive for COVID-19 have recovered. Seventeen percent of cases are active, and 6 percent of those testing positive have died.