15 counties trending upward in positive COVID-19 cases, including Howard

The Indiana State Department of Health reported today seven new cases of COVID-19 in Howard County and 871 new cases statewide.

Now, 1,093 Howard County residents have tested positive for the virus and 95,750 Hoosiers in total.

ISDH also reported 13 new deaths, none of which were in Howard County. The last reported death locally was on Aug. 28, bringing the number of deaths due to COVID to 62. Statewide, 3,106 people have died from the virus, and another 219 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

Trend data

According to the Regenstrief Institute, which has been tracking COVID-19 trend data in Indiana, ICU admissions are trending upward. Emergency room visits and hospital admissions are trending downward. Trend data for positive tests and deaths was inconclusive.

Howard County, on the other hand, is trending upward in positive cases. It's trending downward in emergency room visits, hospitalizations, and ICU admissions. Trend data for deaths was inconclusive.

Howard County joins 14 other Indiana counties in trending upward in positive cases. The other counties are Boone, Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Jasper, Lagrange, Lawrence, Marion, Marshall, Pike, Posey, Scott, Sullivan, and Washington. However, eight other counties have been designated with an early warning, indicating cases may be rising.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 80.3 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive have recovered, up from 79.5 percent yesterday.

Howard County demographics

Locally, the majority of those testing positive for the virus are ages 20 to 29, accounting for 16.9 percent of cases. That's followed by ages 50 to 59, making up 16.4 percent of the cases and ages 60 to 69 at 13.4 percent of cases.

The majority (59.7 percent) of those who have died from the virus have been age 80 or older, followed by ages 70 to 79 (21 percent), ages 60 to 69 (14.5 percent), ages 50 to 59 (3.2 percent), and ages 40 to 49 (1.6 percent).

More men than women have died from the virus, at 54.8 percent.

In total, 13,545 residents have been tested for the virus, an the majority of those being tested are ages 20 to 29 (16.9 percent), followed by ages 30 to 39 (14 percent), and ages 0 to 19 (13.8 percent). Only 6.1 percent of those tested locally have been ages 80 and older.

More women than men have been tested, at 56.9 percent.