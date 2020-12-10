148 new cases, 2 new deaths in Howard County

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported that 148 more Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and two more have died.
Now, 4,987 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 88 have died. So far this month, nine residents have died from the virus. Deaths have been rising this fall after slowing in August and September.
In all of November, 11 residents died. In October, there were four deaths. In September, there were two deaths, along with two deaths in August. There were six deaths in July.
The majority of deaths (52.3 percent) have been among those age 80 and older.
Statewide, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 6,604 cases and 96 new deaths, for a seven-day all tests positivity rate of 13.9 percent, nearly double the cumulative rate of 7.7 percent.
Now, 404,935 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 6,302 have died. An additional 301 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.
As of yesterday, 3,221 Hoosiers were hospitalized with the virus. With pressure on hospitals, Gov. Eric Holcomb yesterday put a halt on all non-emergent in-patient procedures done in a hospital setting from Dec. 16 to Jan. 3.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 25 Howard County residents have visited an emergency room for COVID this month, and 11 have been admitted to an ICU. Of the nine deaths this month, six have been in a hospital setting.