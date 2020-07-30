14 new cases of COVID in Ho. Co., 970 statewide

Fourteen more Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 970 more people statewide, according to the Indiana State Department of Health today.

Now, 777 Howard County residents have tested positive and 65,253 people statewide.

ISDH also reported today 13 new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,746. An additional 200 people have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

Locally, the Howard County Health Department adjusted the county's death count from 66 to 62, stating these numbers may be subject to change due to the findings from ongoing case investigations for suspected cases.

Of the deaths locally, 55.6 percent were age 80 and older. 6.3 percent of the local deaths are listed as "unknown" for a age category.

ISDH included new data in its dashboard today and now includes numbers both for the number of new tests administered and the number of new individuals tested, as well as the totals for both.

Statewide, there have been 910,442 tests administered among 735,848 individuals.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

The dashboard now lists the seven-day positivity rate in Indiana as well, which sits at 6.9 percent. The total positivity rate is 8.9 percent.

In Howard County, 8,694 individuals have been tested. The majority of people testing positive locally are ages 50 to 59 at 16.1 percent. That's followed by ages 20 to 29 and ages 80 and older, both at 15.3 percent.

The demographic being tested the most locally is ages 20 to 29, accounting for 16.6 percent of all tests administered. More women than men are being tested (57.3 percent).

According to the Regenstrief Institute, which tracks COVID data trends in Indiana, emergency room visits, hospital admissions, and deaths are trending upward. Positive tests are categorized as "unavailable," while ICU admits are "inconclusive."

In Howard County, emergency room visits are classified as "inconclusive," while hospital and ICU admissions are trending downward. Trend data for deaths and positive tests is unavailable. This week, eight Howard County residents have visited an emergency room for COVID-19 or with symptoms of COVID-19.

Of Hoosiers who have tested positive, 71.1 percent are said to have recovered, according to the Regenstrief Institute.