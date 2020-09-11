14 more Howard County residents test positive for COVID-19

Fourteen more Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing to total to 1,189 residents to have tested positive for the virus.

Statewide, the Indiana State Department of Health reported today 1,282 more cases and 10 new deaths. Now, 103,505 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 3,196 have died. Another 224 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

No new deaths were reported in Howard County where 62 people have died from the virus. The last local death was on Aug. 28.

Cases continue to be most prominent among those ages 20 to 29, accounting for 20.3 percent of cases statewide and 16.7 percent of cases in Howard County.

Data trends

According to the Regenstrief Institute, which has been tracking COVID-19 data trends, the state it trending downward in positive cases, though trends were inconclusive for emergency visits, hospital admissions, ICU admissions, and deaths.

Howard County, however, is trending upward in emergency room visits. From Aug. 22 to Aug. 31, 18 people visited an emergency room for COVID-19 or symptoms of COVID-19. From Sept. 1 to Sept. 10, 22 people visited an emergency room for those reasons.

Only four other counties are trending upward for emergency room visits. Those counties are Porter, St. Joseph, Knox, and Warrick.

The county is trending downward in positive tests, hospitalizations, and ICU admissions. Trend data for deaths was inconclusive.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 82.4 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.