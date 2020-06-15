14 more Howard County residents test positive for COVID-19 since Friday

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Howard County since Friday, bringing the total to 472.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 320 residents have recovered, while 152 remain positive. Of those testing positive locally, 112 people have visited an emergency room, 77 have been hospitalized, and 57 have been admitted to an ICU.
In Howard County, 48 people have died from the virus. ISDH had demographics for 45 of the 48 Howard County deaths. Of those, the majority occurred in those age 80 or older, with 57.8 percent of the total deaths in Howard County being logged in that demographic. Additionally, 17.8 percent were between the ages of 70 and 79, with 20 percent being between 60 and 69. Another 2.2 percent occurred in those aged 50 to 59, and 2.2 percent were between the ages of 40 and 49.
Statewide, ISDH reported today 533 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths. Now, 40,430 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 2,251 have died. Another 182 people have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.
Of the deaths statewide, 1,082 have been in long-term care facilities.
According to ISDH data, ICU beds and ventilators remain available. Of the 2,405 ICU beds in the state, 41.2 percent are open (12.7 percent are in use with COVID patients). Of the state's 3,015 ventilators, 83.1 percent are available (4.1 percent are in use with COVID patients).
Across the state, 355,829 people have been tested for the virus. In Howard County, 4,295 people have been tested.
Starting today, ISDH opened COVID-19 testing across all of its Optum testing sites in the state to anyone who wishes to be tested. In Kokomo, a site is open in Foster Park. To register to be tested, call 888-634-1116 or click here: https://lhi.care/covidtesting.