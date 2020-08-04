14 more Ho. Co. residents test positive for COVID-19

Fourteen more Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Indiana State Department of Health.

Now, 824 residents -- up from 810 yesterday -- have tested positive. There have been 65 deaths in Howard County due to COVID-19.

Around the state, 836 additional Hoosiers tested positive, bringing the total number of Hoosiers who have tested positive to 69,255. Of those, 2,794 have died. Another 202 Hoosiers have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, an agency that tracks COVID-19 data trends in Indiana, ICU admissions are trending upward, while positive tests and emergency room visits are trending downward. Data trends for hospital admissions and deaths were inconclusive.

From July 22 to July 26, 56 Hoosiers were admitted to an ICU (five from Howard County). That number rose to 74 from July 27 to July 31 (seven from Howard County).

In total in Howard County, 172 people have visited an emergency room for COVID-19 or symptoms of COVID-19. 117 people have been hospitalized, and 83 have been admitted to an ICU.

Statewide, 785,018 individuals have been tested (977,646 tests administered) with a total positivity rate of 8.8 percent, and a seven-day positivity rate 7.3 percent.

In Howard County, 9,435 people have been tested. The seven-day positivity rate 5.8 percent.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 71.9 percent of Hoosiers who've tested positive have recovered.