14 more cases, three more COVID-19 deaths reported in Howard County

The Indiana State Department of Health reported today 14 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths in Howard County.
Now, 429 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 34 have died. Nearly 60 percent of the deaths locally have been in ages 80 and older, while 17 percent have been in ages 70 to 79, and 20.6 percent have been in ages 60 to 69. Six percent of deaths have been in ages 40 to 59.
Most deaths have been men, accounting for 64.7 percent of the deaths.
Statewide, ISDH reported 430 new cases and 46 new deaths. Now, 35,237 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 2,022 have died. Another 175 people have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 22,632 Hoosiers have recovered from the virus. In Howard County, 240 have recovered.
Currently, 43.9 percent of the state's 2,555 ICU beds are available, and 83.4 percent of the state's 3,052 ventilators are available.